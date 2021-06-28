Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $378,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.57. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

