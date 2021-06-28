William Blair Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHAK. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $105.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.