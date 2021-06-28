Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday.

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 434.42. Wincanton has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The stock has a market cap of £546.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total value of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

