Winpak Ltd. Plans None Dividend of $3.03 (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.03 per share on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Winpak stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$42.53. 13,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.63. Winpak has a 12 month low of C$38.73 and a 12 month high of C$48.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPK shares. Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lowered Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

