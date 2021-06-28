Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 370.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,007. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

