WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DGRS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.40. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,024. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

