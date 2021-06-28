Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MRWSY opened at $16.64 on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

