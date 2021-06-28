Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCL stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

