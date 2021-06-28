Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 139,236 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRO. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

