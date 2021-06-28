Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 16,126 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of The Mexico Fund worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth $630,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 326,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MXF opened at $15.45 on Monday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

