Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $664,000 in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,822,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benessere Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BENE opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.