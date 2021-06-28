Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $684,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFVU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000.

Shares of CFFVU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

