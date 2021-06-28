Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 41,326 Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,326 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sogou by 40.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOGO opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -77.18 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

