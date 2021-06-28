Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $129.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

