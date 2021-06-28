Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 745 at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 830 ($10.84).

LON WKP opened at GBX 849 ($11.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 863.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.19%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

