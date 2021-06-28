WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $4,358,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,643,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

