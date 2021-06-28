Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $72,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $77,596,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WH opened at $72.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

