Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Xerox has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of XRX opened at $24.33 on Monday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

