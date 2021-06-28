XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $23,804,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Shares of XL stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22. XL Fleet Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 108.89 and a beta of 0.53.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XL. BTIG Research lowered their price target on XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.