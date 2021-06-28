Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AUY opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.