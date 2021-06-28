Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.58.

NYSE YEXT opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,519.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,086 shares of company stock worth $2,720,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Yext by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.