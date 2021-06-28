YVS.Finance (YVS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $149,274.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $351,122.96 and approximately $149,274.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 811,281 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

