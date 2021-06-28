Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

AMRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 10,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,169. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 73,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

