Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $11,193,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.