Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. BorgWarner posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 678.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $41,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 11,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,205. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

