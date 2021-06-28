Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $2.15. Centene posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,179. Centene has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

