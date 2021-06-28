Zacks: Analysts Anticipate County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.08 Million

Analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report sales of $13.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.20 million and the lowest is $12.95 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICBK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $208.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.