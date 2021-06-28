Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $132.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.51 million. Five9 posted sales of $99.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $547.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

FIVN traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.01. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $201.75.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.