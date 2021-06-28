Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.50. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 365.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,725 shares of company stock worth $73,667,706 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,610,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $150.12 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

