Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.09. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.53. 28,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.59. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.