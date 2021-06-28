Zacks: Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to Announce -$1.38 EPS

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce ($1.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the lowest is ($1.50). Azul posted earnings per share of ($2.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Azul by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $27.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.56. Azul has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.