Zacks: Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.16. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 639%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 605,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,992. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

