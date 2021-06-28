Zacks: Analysts Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post $1.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.43. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 12.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 149,763 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,092,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.20. 161,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

