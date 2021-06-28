Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Dorman Products reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

