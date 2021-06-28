Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLNG traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,682. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

