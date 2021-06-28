Zacks: Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $88.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.30 million and the lowest is $83.79 million. Inogen reported sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,797,363. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

INGN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,042. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -305.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $69.59.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

