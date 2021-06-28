Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $116.85 on Monday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

