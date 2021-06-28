Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 118,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

