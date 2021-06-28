Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.21. Fiserv reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.13. 3,592,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.10.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.