Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. KemPharm reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of KemPharm in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 10,225 shares of company stock valued at $88,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

KMPH stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $406.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.37.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

