Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.15. 1,252,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.