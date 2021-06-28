Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $1,357,456.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QS stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

