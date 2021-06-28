Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOI traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

