Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.67. 557,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,977. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

