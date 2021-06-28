Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Tenneco reported earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $2,008,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 251,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $2,735,775.18. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,330,692 shares of company stock worth $38,449,107. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 48,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,804. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

