Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post $123.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $119.13 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $482.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.25 million to $488.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.03 million, with estimates ranging from $501.94 million to $519.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

