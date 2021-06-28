Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.99. 2,948,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,721. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

