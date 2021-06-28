Zacks: Brokerages Expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Daré Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.81. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

