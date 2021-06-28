Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.87 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report sales of $737.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.59 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $637.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.90. The stock had a trading volume of 357,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,792. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $322.00 and a 52 week high of $633.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

