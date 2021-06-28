Zacks: Brokerages Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Square posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,141 shares of company stock worth $293,969,933 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $244.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.36. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

